LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released Thursday shows that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas is at its lowest point since June 30, 2021, when the surge from the delta variant was still in its early stages.

The figures from the Arkansas Department of Health showed that the state currently has 4,100 active cases of the disease, a drop of 362 from the previous day. The ADH also reported that 481 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 821,717.

Hospitalization numbers continued to slide, with the number of patients found to be COVID-positive in Arkansas hospitals falling by 22 to 410. The number of patients in ICU care fell by 11 to 126, and there were 68 patients on ventilators, down one from Wednesday.

There were 50 deaths Thursday attributed to COVID-19, which drove up the state’s total to 10,661.

The latest vaccinations figures showed that only 1,840 doses had been administered in the state in the past 24 hours. There are now 1,568,496 fully vaccinated Arkansans, with another 370,908 partially immunized.