COVID-19 in Arkansas: 51.4 percent of Arkansans have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers for Saturday, June 19 as Gov. Asa Hutchinson says active cases are higher, but new cases have decreased over the week.

Now there are 964,689 fully immunized and 223,666 partially immunized Arkansans.

The ADH reported that 5,519 vaccine doses were given out over the last 24 hours.

ADH also reported 251 new cases for a total of 345,472 cases.

There are 2,489 active cases, which has seen 9 cases added from Friday’s numbers. 244 hospitalized, which is up 9 from Friday, and 63 on ventilators, which is up 5 from yesterday.

No new deaths were added today, for a total of 5,874.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

Our number of new cases has decreased slightly from last week, but our active cases are higher. 51.4% of Arkansans 18 plus have at least 1 dose of the vaccine, and we are slowly building on that every day. Help the state out and find a location near you and get your shot.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases: