COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS: 45 deaths, 1,300+ new cases added, according to ADH

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday, December 14 1,355 new cases making a total of 187,057 cases.

They reported 1,050 are hospitalized, which is down seven from Sunday, there are also 180 reported on ventilators, which is down 1 from Thursday.

45 deaths were added today for a total of 2,990

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 194

Washington, 102

Benton, 95

Faulkner, 66

Saline, 58.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today is a hopeful day. After months of work, a COVID-19 vaccine is in Arkansas, and the first vaccine was given to Sherian Kwanisai today. The FDA should approve additional vaccines soon, and we will be set to cover our long-term care facilities. Brighter days are ahead, but we must continue to follow public health guidelines. This virus continues to rapidly spread, and it’s up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread.”



Here are today’s COVID-19 statewide numbers: