LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health announced that there are 2,348 new cases of COVID-19. This makes the total 152,713 cases.

They also said there are 17,588 active cases.

2,436 deaths which is up 11 from yesterday.

1,003 hospitalized which is down 25 from yesterday.

169 on ventilators which is down 22 from yesterday.