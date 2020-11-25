COVID-19 in Arkansas: 1,000+ hospitalizations, 1,965 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,965 new cases making the total 150,277 cases.

There are now 1,028 hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 40 from Tuesday. This is a record high amount of people in the hospital with COVID-19;

191 patients are on ventilators, which is up 31 from Tuesday;

20 new deaths were added today, for a total of 2,425.

The Health Department reported these top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 185

Washington, 145

Benton, 121

Craighead, 101

Sebastian, 99

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: