COVID-19 in Arkansas: 1,000+ hospitalizations, 1,965 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,965 new cases making the total 150,277 cases.
There are now 1,028 hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 40 from Tuesday. This is a record high amount of people in the hospital with COVID-19;
191 patients are on ventilators, which is up 31 from Tuesday;
20 new deaths were added today, for a total of 2,425.
The Health Department reported these top counties for new cases:
Pulaski, 185
Washington, 145
Benton, 121
Craighead, 101
Sebastian, 99
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:
“I drove up to Rogers for Thanksgiving and I stopped in Ozark. Everyone is clearly taking things seriously and working hard to follow the health guidelines. Thank you to all Arkansans for your continued diligence. While we express our thanks across the state in smaller groups than normal years, I am more grateful than ever for the dedication of our health care workers. The new hospitalizations today adds to the burden, and let’s all go the extra mile to protect each other.”