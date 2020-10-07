NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Health care providers are urging Arkansans to make sure they’re taking care of themselves just as much as they’re taking care of others.

Mask [wearing], hand washing, and social distancing, we beg and plead for that to continue. DR. BLAKE HANSEN, FAMILY PHYSICIAN, NORTHWEST HEALTH

On Tuesday, October 6, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arkansas reached a new all-time high of 529.

The previous high was 526 in early August.

“There is sufficient room for the cases,” Governor Hutchinson said. “We’re not at a most difficult circumstance, but we want to see those numbers go down over time.”

Local healthcare providers such as Dr. Blake Hansen, a physician at Northwest Health, said COVID-19 hospitalizations aren’t the only concern.

According to the Northwest Arkansas Council, as of October 6, there are more than 600 patients in hospitals for medical needs other than the coronavirus in the region.

There are currently 47 patients in COVID-19 units in the region.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS COUNCIL

“A bed is a bed,” Dr. Hansen said. “If it’s a diabetic who’s suffering because they haven’t had their care or a COPD patient who hasn’t had their regular maintenance inhalers or a COVID patient.”

Dr. Hansen said the rise in hospitalizations statewide should serve as a reminder for people to get a flu shot this year.

If there’s a surge in flu numbers, there’s a potential to push capacity. DR. BLAKE HANSEN, FAMILY PHYSICIAN, NORTHWEST HEALTH

KNWA/FOX 24 News reahced Northwest Arkansas hospitals say there are plenty of hospital and ICU beds available.

LATEST POSTS: