COVID-19 drive-thru evaluation Saturday, May 2, in Southwest Little Rock to be provided by UAMS

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), The City of Little Rock and the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock are partnering to bring the Southwest community a free community drive-thru evaluation clinic for COVID-19.

UAMS physicians and nurses from the UAMS main campus and volunteers will be screening and testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Southwest Community Center on 6401 Baseline Road.

Interpreters will be present to assist Spanish speakers.

Those who are tested will receive test results by phone (results take several days to come back). Those who are not tested will be given instructions on how to take care of themselves at home.