LITTLE ROCK, AR – Central Arkansas is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Baptist Health says it has seen an increase in testing alone, with positive cases tripling in just the last month.

In July, the hospital recorded 300 positive covid cases. In August, that number was closer to 1,000.

“I don’t know how it could be more contagious that an already extremely contagious virus, but it does seem to be effecting everyone,” Kavanaugh Pharmacy Owner Anne Pace said.

Pace says she started noticing an increase a few weeks ago with moms, dads, and kids coming in to try and find some relief from the virus.

“It’s a lot of upper respiratory symptoms, headache, sinus congestion, pressure, and coughing,” Pace said.

Pace says at home tests are flying off the shelves. She says she orders in bulk once every couple of weeks.

Pace says she is also filling more antibiotics for the virus than before, hoping everyone stays safe as Covid rears its ugly head once again.

“Wash your hands, practice good hygiene, if you are sick, stay home,” Pace stated.