COVID-19 brings restrictions to maternity wards

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Soon-to-be parents are now in a panic across the state as hospitals tighten visitor restrictions when it comes to their maternity wards.

COVID-19 is changing delivery days and it’s already having on expecting moms.

“I feel guilty because I’m so thankful that I finally get to have my baby, but everything is so messed up,” says Maggie Summers, a mom-to-be.

It’s been a rough road for Summers and her husband.

“We’ve been doing fertility treatments, we lost two babies, and this one was our miracle baby,” Summers says. “We were even told we would miscarry this baby.”

Recently, COVID-19 has cast a dark cloud on what should be the happiest day of their married life.

“To know that we won’t have any support there, it’s devastating,” Summers says.

Due to the pandemic, just about every hospital across the state has changed their visitor regulations.

“Me as a mother, I want my mother,” says Summers. “I want my mother there.”

Most hospitals are only allowing one visitor, your significant other. Some, like UAMS, have an even stricter policy, posting rules on their Facebook.

“They can have one person who is with them during labor and delivery, but nobody can visit the patients while they are on the floor,” says Dr. Cam Patterson, the Chancellor at UAMS.

Dr. Patterson says the hearbreaking decision is a must.

“The worst thing we could do is have COVID-19 transmitted to a mother or a newborn baby,” says Dr. Patterson.

Despite the hospital’s intention, mothers like Summers say it is still a tough reality to come to grips with.

“It’s just time we won’t get back,” Summers says.

Every hospital we spoke with said rules and regulations are changing daily.