COVID-19 update: 2,628 cases added Saturday, 36 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2,628 Arkansans have been added to the lists of those who have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

That is a combination of 1,864 confirmed and 764 probable cases.

There have been 36 more deaths related to the disease.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 2,911 total deaths have occurred in Arkansas due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

2,619 of those deaths are confirmed, the other 292 are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

159,827 Arkansans are considered recovered.

There are now 21,489 active cases in the state.

1,071 people are hospitalized statewide, that is 12 more than yesterday’s number.

177 people are on ventilators.