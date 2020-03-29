Country Artist Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus at age 61

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Be sure to stay connected with the elderly by calling or using video chat to see how they're doing and if they need anything, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

Older people are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 which may result in increased stress during a crisis.

Fear and anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions.

Things you can do to support yourself: