The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 24 reached 942,985 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#50. Chicot County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 68.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 168 (17 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: not available

#49. Carroll County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 68.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 134 (38 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.9% (13,314 fully vaccinated)

— -12.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#48. Hempstead County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 61.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 93.6% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 102 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (8,490 fully vaccinated)

— -26.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#47. St. Francis County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 24.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 60.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 31.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 60.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (27 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (12,280 fully vaccinated)

— -8.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#46. Phillips County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 56.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 112 (20 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (8,638 fully vaccinated)

— -9.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#45. Izard County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 56.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 227 (31 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (5,093 fully vaccinated)

— -30.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#44. Logan County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 56.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 303 (65 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (9,950 fully vaccinated)

— -13.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#43. Conway County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 245 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (11,096 fully vaccinated)

— -0.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#42. Lawrence County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 451 (74 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.1% (7,563 fully vaccinated)

— -13.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#41. Bradley County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 204 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (6,023 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#40. Crittenden County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 248 (119 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (21,045 fully vaccinated)

— -17.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#39. Hot Spring County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 281 (95 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.1% (14,203 fully vaccinated)

— -21.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#38. Crawford County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 33.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 149 (94 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (28,530 fully vaccinated)

— -15.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#37. Stone County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 424 (53 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (4,490 fully vaccinated)

— -32.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#36. Scott County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 38.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 185 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (4,859 fully vaccinated)

— -11.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#35. Howard County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 35.9% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 159 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (7,075 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#34. Fulton County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 7.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 91.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 192 (24 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.1% (3,999 fully vaccinated)

— -39.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#33. Desha County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 158 (18 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (6,717 fully vaccinated)

— 10.7% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#32. Polk County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 200 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.9% (6,962 fully vaccinated)

— -34.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#31. Greene County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 48.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 247 (112 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.5% (19,257 fully vaccinated)

— -20.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#30. Drew County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 346 (63 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (8,611 fully vaccinated)

— -11.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#29. Randolph County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 5.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 93.6% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 184 (33 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (7,183 fully vaccinated)

— -25.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#28. Saline County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.1% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 185 (226 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (60,859 fully vaccinated)

— -6.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#27. Yell County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 201 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (10,261 fully vaccinated)

— -9.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#26. Franklin County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.7% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 130 (23 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (8,509 fully vaccinated)

— -10.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#25. Columbia County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.8% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (11,233 fully vaccinated)

— -10.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#24. Mississippi County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 8.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.6% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 263 (107 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (16,395 fully vaccinated)

— -24.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#23. Clark County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (44 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (10,741 fully vaccinated)

— -9.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#22. Ashley County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.1% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 310 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (9,700 fully vaccinated)

— -7.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#21. Boone County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 20.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 74.4% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 190 (71 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (13,773 fully vaccinated)

— -31.1% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#20. Ouachita County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 60.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 114.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.2% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 145 (34 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (12,529 fully vaccinated)

— 0.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#19. Van Buren County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 63.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 175 (29 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (6,825 fully vaccinated)

— -22.7% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#18. Pope County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (25.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.9% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 150 (96 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (31,357 fully vaccinated)

— -8.4% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#17. Arkansas County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 246 (43 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (9,608 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#16. Cleburne County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 245 (61 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.0% (10,965 fully vaccinated)

— -17.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#15. Cross County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.3% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 335 (55 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.4% (8,283 fully vaccinated)

— -5.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#14. Jefferson County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.3% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 108 (72 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (29,219 fully vaccinated)

— -18.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#13. Baxter County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 72.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 131 (55 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (19,430 fully vaccinated)

— -13.3% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#12. Garland County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 220 (219 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.9% (44,620 fully vaccinated)

— -15.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#11. Independence County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.3% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 206 (78 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.6% (15,350 fully vaccinated)

— -24.0% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#10. Clay County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.3% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 78% full in Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 131 (19 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (6,561 fully vaccinated)

— -15.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#9. Pulaski County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 81.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 191 (750 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (224,102 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#8. White County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 36.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (52.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 372 (293 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (34,447 fully vaccinated)

— -18.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#7. Washington County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 196 (469 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (130,904 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% higher vaccination rate than Arkansas

#6. Craighead County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 41.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 377 (416 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (49,259 fully vaccinated)

— -16.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#5. Faulkner County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.3% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.9% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 161 (203 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (63,767 fully vaccinated)

— -5.2% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#4. Johnson County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.3% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 94.0% (47.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.5% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 158 (42 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (12,844 fully vaccinated)

— -9.6% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#3. Sebastian County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 45.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.8% more availability than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 122 (156 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (62,313 fully vaccinated)

— -8.8% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#2. Benton County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 55.0% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.8% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 188 (525 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (146,770 fully vaccinated)

— -1.5% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas

#1. Union County, AR

– Inpatient beds occupied: 100.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 66.7% more full than Arkansas overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.2% more full than Arkansas overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 160 (62 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (18,610 fully vaccinated)

— -9.9% lower vaccination rate than Arkansas