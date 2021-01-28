Coronavirus in Arkansas: State gives out more than 13,000 new vaccinations as hospitalizations drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,892 COVID-19 cases, and 42 deaths were added Thursday.



This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the pandemic started to 290,856. Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, 232,338 are confirmed and 58,518 are considered probable cases.



This also brings the total number of deaths in Arkansas due to COVID-19 to 4,784. Out of the total COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas, 3,864 deaths are among confirmed cases and 920 deaths are among probable cases.



There are currently 17,547 active COVID-19 cases in the state, which is a decrease of 139 since Wednesday. Out of the currently active cases, 12,171 are confirmed and 5,376 are considered probable cases.

With just under 50,000 new doses of the vaccine received, Arkansas continues to roll out more vaccines with 13,808 given on Wednesday.





ADH officials say 996 people are in hospitals across the state due to COVID-19, which is 33 fewer than Wednesday.



According to ADH, there are 143 people on ventilators in Arkansas due to COVID-19, 14 fewer than Wednesday’s report.



According to the Department of Health, 268,495 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 303

Benton, 229

Washington, 177

Garland, 129

Faulkner, 84

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: