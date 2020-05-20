Coronavirus in Arkansas: Secretary of Health, ADH officials give update on state’s response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, and other ADH officials gave an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 5,003 cumulative cases and 107 deaths in Arkansas, according to ADH.

According to Dr. Smith, that was an increase of 80 cases. Dr. Smith of the 80 cases, one in a correctional setting and 79 in communities.

According to Dr. Smith, 1,044 are active cases. Of the active cases, 85 are in nursing homes, 315 are in correctional facilities and the rest in communities.

Dr. Smith said the number of hospitalizations increased by one to 79.

Sixteen people are on a ventilator, according to Dr. Smith.

The state’s death toll rose by five to 107 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus in Arkansas. Dr. Smith said four of the five deaths were related to nursing homes.

Dr. Smith said there were 4,396 tests done Tuesday with a 1.9% positivity rate.

Dr. Smith said the state should exceed the goal of 60,000 people tested in May. So far this month, 44,240 people have been tested in Arkansas.

Dr. Smith said 95,010 people have been tested since the beginning of the virus spread in the state.

According to Dr. Smith, 3,852 people have recovered from the virus in the state, which is 113 more than Tuesday.