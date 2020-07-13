Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

Breaking News


LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Monday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 28,939 total COVID-19 cases and 323 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This is an increase of 572 cases and two deaths from Sunday.

On Saturday, the state saw 1,061 new cases. This was the biggest one-day jump in cases in Arkansas.

On Sunday, the state saw 503 new cases.

Governor Hutchinson tweeted the following on Saturday:

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

