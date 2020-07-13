Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials give update on COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Monday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 28,939 total COVID-19 cases and 323 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This is an increase of 572 cases and two deaths from Sunday.

On Saturday, the state saw 1,061 new cases. This was the biggest one-day jump in cases in Arkansas.

On Sunday, the state saw 503 new cases.

Governor Hutchinson tweeted the following on Saturday:

The record number of new cases is very concerning and may be the result of the July 4th celebrations. Regardless, it is a reminder of the challenge we continue to face. As we dig deeper into the data, I will have further comments on Monday. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 12, 2020

