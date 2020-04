LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Board of Corrections voted unanimously Friday to invoke the expanded Emergency Powers Act and certify a list of 1,244 inmates to be eligible for release, pending the Parole Board's decision.

Dina Tyler, the Director of Communications with the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), said Friday the list of inmates is larger than usual because the requirement that inmates must spend at least six months in ADC before being considered has been suspended, which was authorized by Governor Asa Hutchinson's executive orders regarding the public health emergency.