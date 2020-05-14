Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor releases map of active cases by county

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 72 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Arkansas on Wednesday, raising the state’s cumulative count to 4,236.

Of those, there are 862 considered ‘active’ by the Arkansas Department of Health. Gov. Hutchinson shared a map Wednesday of where those active cases are located by county in the state.

The map does not provide a specific number for each county.

The county with the most active cases is St. Francis in eastern Arkansas, where the Forrest City federal prison is located, said Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. The second-hardest hit county is also the state’s most populous, Pulaski County.

“The majority of the active cases are currently in St. Francis County and the vast majority of those are in the federal correctional institute. The county with the second most active cases is our most populous county,” Dr. Smith said.

The active cases include 477 in the community, 295 in correctional facilities, and 90 in nursing homes.

“The majority of our counties do not have any active cases that we’ve identified, that doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t anyone infected,” said Smith.

Of the 72 new cases announced today, Smith said 71 were from the general community and one from a correctional facility.

Hospitalizations were reported to be up by five on Wednesday, to 64 total, including 13 patients on ventilators in Arkansas.

The state announced two additional deaths due to the virus, raising the death toll to 97.

There have been 3277 recoveries in the state, up by 57 since Tuesday.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.

