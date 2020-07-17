Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson gives Friday COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Hutchinson began the updates with good news. Former Arkansas Governor David Pryor is now at home recovering from COVID-19.

Hutchison also stated the state unemployment number has declined from 9.6% to 8%. The national average is at 11.1%.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 31,762 total COVID-19 cases and 353 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 648 cases and 12 deaths.

The top countinues with new cases are Pulaski, Washington, Craighead, Pope, Benton, Garland, Sebastian, and Saline counties.

Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) Dr. Nate Smith gave his final daily COVID-19 update in Arkansas on Friday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and other members of the media thanked Smith for his service in Arkansas throughout the pandemic.

“Dr. Smith has been a great partner for us, and we really wish him well as he goes on into a new venture in service of our country,” Hutchinson said.

Dr. Jose Romero will now be the acting Secretary of Health in Arkansas.