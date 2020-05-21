Coronavirus in Arkansas: Gov. Hutchinson announces largest single-day increase of cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the state saw the largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 5,458 total cases of the virus and 110 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 455 cases.

The state’s coronavirus death toll increased by three, the governor announced Wednesday.

Eighty-six people are in the hospital due to the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to Governor Hutchinson. This is an increase of seven between Wednesday and Thursday.

The governor said in the last 24 hours, 2,616 tests were completed.

The governor said the positivity rate for the tests was 4.4%, which is well below the national standard that has been set.

Thirty-three of the cases are in Yell County, which the governor said is probably related to a poultry plant outbreak.

The governor said the spike of cases Thursday is a concern, and is reflective of increased testing. The governor said contact tracing needs to be done to understand if this is a new outbreak, or just a reflection of increased testing.

The governor announced the Crater of Diamonds State Park will open Friday. The governor said this is important to the economy of southwest Arkansas and is a popular destination. There will be restrictions of 500 visitors a day, tickets purchased online and social distancing enforced.

The governor also announced Thursday some community and school team sports can resume with restrictions starting June 1.

This pertains to kindergarten through twelfth grade.

It does not include intercollegiate sports. The governor said that will be a separate conversation.

Tickets must be purchased online.

Team practice and competition is prohibited for close-contact sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer and martial arts. The governor said close-contact sports will be revisited.

Individual practice with a player’s own equipment is permitted.

Conditioning and training is okay with a limited group size and distancing.

Cheerleading and dance may practice under gym directive restrictions.

Practice and competition is allowed for limited-contact team sports like baseball, softball, track, gymnastics and swimming.

State officials suggest physical distancing whenever possible.

Officials say an athlete should use their own equipment. Shared equipment must be disinfected.

Participation is discouraged if a person is 65 years or older or has any health issues.

Officials say to physical distance except during active sports activity.

Athletes, coaches and staff should be asked about fever, symptoms and exposure.

Officials say coaches and staff should have their temperature checked.

Face coverings are required for anyone 10 years or older.

Athletes can remove their face covering while actively participating in their sport.

Coaches and staff must wear masks at all times.

Showers are prohibited and locker rooms should only be used for storage, according to officials.

Equipment and facilities should frequently be sanitized.

Avoid huddles, high fives or any other non-sport related contact.

State officials say the directive for gyms applies to training facilities.

Directive for venues and dining apply to the athletic event facilities, officials say.

The governor also said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website is secure and is operational as of Wednesday.

The governor said as of noon Thursday, over 15,000 claimants were emailed that they can get their weekly claims.

According to the governor, 5,854 have entered their weekly claims and 3,975 people had payments sent out Wednesday night. The money could be in the claimant’s account Thursday night or Friday morning.

The governor said 1,879 people had requested debit cards and they will be sent out soon.