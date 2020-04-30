Watch Live: Governor Hutchinson announces restrictions will be lifted on gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities on May 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday restrictions will be lifted on gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities on May 4.
