Watch Live: Governor Hutchinson announces restrictions will be lifted on gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities on May 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday restrictions will be lifted on gyms, fitness centers and indoor athletic facilities on May 4.

