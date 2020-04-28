1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials announce phase one of re-opening state parks starting May 1 LRPD investigates shooting on Baseline Road Outlets of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank’s drive-up food distribution runs out of food in first hour
Live Now
President Trump to speak about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program

Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials announce phase one of reopening state parks starting May 1

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders announced Tuesday the first phase of reopening Arkansas State Parks with a target date of May 1.

State officials say on the target date of May 1, camping will be available for in-state residents with self-contained recreational vehicles. State officials say a contactless check-in will be used.

State officials say on the target date of May 15, restaurants and food service facilities, museums and exhibits, retail, marinas and retail equipment will be open to a limited capacity with social distancing enforced. The retail will include vistor centers, gift shops and golf pro shops.

Also starting May 15, officials say reservations for cabins, lodges and Rent-A-RV will be open for in-state residents only, but limited for Friday through Monday reservations to allow for cleaning.

To watch the full news conference, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Made with Visme Presentation Maker