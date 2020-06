LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon he is authorizing a merit pay increase for state employees of 2.2%.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 20,777 total COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths in Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 520 cases and five deaths from Monday.

