Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Friday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Friday morning, there are 47,028 total COVID-19 cases and 515 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

On Thursday, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero and State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha encouraged Arkansans to get the flu vaccine.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

