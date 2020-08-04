Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Interim Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 45,381 total COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 784 cases and 15 deaths since Monday.

The governor said the counties with the most new cases are Pulaski County (149), Sebastian County (56), Mississippi County (55), Washington County (45), Benton County (35), Saline County (25), Crittenden County (24), and Jefferson County (23).

State officials say they looked to see if the deaths were in one area and it is not.

There have been more than 60 COVID-19 deaths across the state in the last week, according to officials.

According to Dr. Romero, there are currently 6,891 active cases of the coronavirus in the state- which includes 88 cases in nursing homes, 393 in correctional facilities and 6,410 in communities.

State officials say there were 13 additional hospitalizations due to the virus in Arkansas since Monday, bringing the current number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state to 526.

Romero said there are currently 101 people in Arkansas on ventilators due to the virus, which is a decrease of seven since Monday.

State officials say 5,840 tests were completed Monday.

According to the governor, this includes the largest amount of tests done by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) in a 24-hour period.

According to Dr. Romero, ADH completed 2,212 tests on Monday.

Romero also noted commercial labs completed 3,242 tests and UAMS completed 386 tests.

Dr. Romero said the state’s cumulative positivity rate since March has increased to 8.5%.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said there are some Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and unemployment claims on hold because they are potentially fraudulent claims.

According to Preston, 27,000 PUA claims and 10,000 unemployment claims are on hold due to possible fraud.

The governor also said he received a letter that he had applied for assistance and he had not applied.

On Monday, Governor Hutchinson announced the state had received 100 antigen testing machines that would go to public health units. The priority of these machines will be used through the K-12 educational system.

LATEST POSTS: