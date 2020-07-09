Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces school year will begin week of August 24

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that the 2020-2021 school year will begin the week of August 24, but starting no later than August 26.
As of Thursday afternoon, there are 26,052 total COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 806 cases and four deaths from Wednesday.
You can watch the news conference live above.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- New campaign to put faces of local missing children on screens at gas pumps
- Hot Springs man charged in Hollywood Park homicide in March
- Dean’s Reviews: Movies, TV shows you should stream this weekend
- Bentonville Film Foundation confirms revised dates for sixth annual film festival
- Wayne Smith Trucking