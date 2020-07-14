Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will provide an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 29,733 total COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 794 cases and eight deaths from Monday.

You can watch the news conference live above.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

LATEST POSTS: