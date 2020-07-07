Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials provide update on COVID-19 response

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will give an update Tuesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 24,253 total COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
LATEST POSTS:
- Father killed in drive-by shooting while walking with 6-year-old daughter in New York
- Coronavirus in Ark.: 24,512 cumulative cases with 301 deaths, according to Gov. Hutchinson
- LIVE: Trump, First Lady to discuss reopening schools amid coronavirus
- Obstacles That Appeared Big When Sam Pittman Was Hired Pale to New Issues
- Tri-State Water, Power & Air