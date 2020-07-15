Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders give update on COVID-19 response in Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will provide an update in Conway Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 29,733 total COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

Dr. Smith said Tuesday that state officials will give a detailed breakdown of the counties in Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

