Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state leaders give update on COVID-19 response in Conway

CONWAY, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will provide an update in Conway Wednesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
As of Wednesday morning, there are 29,733 total COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.
Dr. Smith said Tuesday that state officials will give a detailed breakdown of the counties in Central Arkansas on Wednesday.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
