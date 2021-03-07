Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson encouraged by decrease in new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 7,000 Arkansans have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine since yesterday’s report.

22 COVID-19 deaths have been added to the total number since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases have dropped below 4,000.

“As we near the 1st anniversary of our 1st case, I am encouraged by another decrease in new cases. The state has administered 63% of doses received, the federal programs 42%. Get your vaccine when it’s your turn. We should not let up until we win the fight.” -Governor Asa Hutchinson on Twitter