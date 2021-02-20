Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor calls for extra vaccination catch-up effort, 517 new cases reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Around 67 percent of the available vaccine doses have been administered in the state as of Saturday.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports more than 7,400 new doses were given since the last report on Friday.

517 new cases have been added to the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in Arkansas in early March of last year.

12 deaths have been added to the total.

605 Arkansans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 103 coronavirus patients on ventilators in the state.

“There are 517 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Yesterday showed an increase in vaccine distribution compared to the day before. I expect this trend to continue with roads clearing throughout the state and our weekend vaccination catch-up. ” -Governor Asa Hutchinson on twitter Saturday afternoon