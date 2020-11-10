Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson to give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,424 new cases which brings the total to 124,235 cases.
813 are hospitalized, which is up 24 from Sunday.
4 deaths were added today for a total of 2,112.
You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.
If the livestream does not work, click here.
