Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson to give update on state’s COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update Tuesday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,424 new cases which brings the total to 124,235 cases.

813 are hospitalized, which is up 24 from Sunday.

4 deaths were added today for a total of 2,112.

Governor Asa Hutchinson will give an update Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

