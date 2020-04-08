Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor announces 1,023 cases in the state, officials discuss unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there were 1,023 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Arkansas due to complications from the coronavirus is 18.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston also talked Wednesday afternoon about unemployment, saying there were currently around 110,000 applications filed and there likely will be 150,000 unemployment claims by the end of the week.

To watch the full news conference, click here.