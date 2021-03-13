Coronavirus in Arkansas: Cases trend lower while more people receive vaccine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over 800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Arkansas.

The number of fully vaccinated Arkansans is approaching 300,000.

Today, 314 new cases were added to the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,190 active cases in the state.

18 more deaths have been added in today’s report.

A total of 5,455 deaths are currently attributed to the virus in Arkansas.

“There are 314 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. On February 13, we had over 950 new cases with a similar amount of testing to today’s report. We did over 20,000 vaccinations yesterday. This highlights how far we’ve come in just one month.” -Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Twitter