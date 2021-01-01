Coronavirus in Arkansas: Arkansas sees record-breaking 4,304 new cases New Year’s Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Arkansas saw a record of 4,304 newly-reported COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day.

There are 4,304 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. This is a record in newly reported cases. We are certainly in the surge after Christmas travel and gatherings. As we enter this new year, our first resolution should be to follow guidelines. We all must do our part.



Full report: pic.twitter.com/QqiO6X6C2i — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) January 1, 2021

Out of the newly-added cases, 2,785 are confirmed cases and 1,519 are considered probable.

The state also saw a record in active cases with 23,930.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Out of the additional deaths, 18 are from confirmed cases and 17 are from probable cases.

That brings the total number of cases to 229,442 and deaths to 3,711 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 1,185 people hospitalized due to the virus across the state, which is a decrease of 10 from Thursday.

There are currently 205 people on ventilators, which is a decrease of four from Thursday.

Benton and Pulaski Counties both saw more than 550 new cases.