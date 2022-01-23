COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases and hospitalizations see slight decline, ICU numbers remain high

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows the second day of patients exceeding numbers in ICU beds not being topped since September, but with active cases starting to see a decline.

Data from ADH shows that there are 1,633 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, falling by 26 from the day before. The figures show 196 patients currently on ventilators, 11 less than the previous day but there are now 12 more patients added to the ICU putting that number at 476.

The ADH also reported the total number of active cases in the state fell by 1,778 in just 24 hours, making that number 100,797. The figures show there have now been 738,638 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with new cases increasing by 3,804.

The data reported on Sunday shows there are now 9,510 Arkansans who have died because of COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

“The decline in active cases and hospitalizations is a good start for the week. Both hope and action are important in our state and nation,” Gov. Hutchinson said on social media. “If you feel sick, get tested and stay home. We know the steps to take to protect ourselves and our neighbors.”

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 2,659 doses of the vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, changing the total number of doses given to 3,851,576. There are now 1,535,907 Arkansans who are fully immunized and 372,507 partially immunized.