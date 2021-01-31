Coronavirus in Arkansas: 881 new cases reported Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 300,000 Arkansans have now received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

59 percent of the available vaccine in the state has been distributed.

881 cases of COVID-19 have been added to the total number since the start of the pandemic.

New cases continue to decline compared to one week ago, with a slight increase in hospitalizations.

There are currently 17,154 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

30 deaths have been added to the total number.

4,868 deaths are now being linked to COVID-19 in Arkansas.

3,915 of those confirmed and another 953 listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

“There are 881 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. We’ve seen a decline of over 2,200 active cases from this time last week. The past week has shown steady declines, but we cannot allow this to let us become complacent and lose the progress we’ve made. ” -Governor Asa Hutchinson