Coronavirus in Arkansas: 557 new cases reported Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark– The Arkansas Department of Health has released new data regarding COVID-19 in Arkansas.

26,363 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

629,022 doses have been given out so far.

That is around 64% of the available doses of the vaccine in the state.

557 cases have been added to the total since the start of the pandemic.

10 more deaths have been reported.

Currently, 475 Arkansans are hospitalized with COVID-19.

97 patients are on ventilators in the state.

“There are 557 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Today’s report continues to show encouraging trends in our numbers. It has never been more critical to stay the course & keep our state going in the right direction. I expect vaccine supply to increase again next week.” -Governor Asa Hutchinson on twitter