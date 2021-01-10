Coronavirus in Arkansas: 3,330 new cases, 3,626 new recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 3,330 new cases and 33 additional deaths due to the coronavirus in Arkansas on Sunday, January 10. Of the new cases, over 2,000 are from late reporting in previous months.

A total of 1,340 people are hospitalized and 237 are on ventilators.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 reached 4,043.

A total of 223,513 people across the state have now recovered from the virus, an increase of 3,626 in the last 24 hours.

Percentage of new cases broken down by age group:

0-17 – 13.4%

18-24 – 13.2%

25-44 – 31.6%

45-64 – 26.3%

65+ – 15.3%

Governor Hutchinson tweeted a statement with the latest COVID-19 report.

“There are 3,330 new COVID-19 cases in AR. These results are higher than last Sunday, but over 2,000 of the new cases are from late reporting of cases from months ago,” Hutchinson said, “Regardless, they reflect how this virus impacts all of us. Do your part to help your neighbors.”