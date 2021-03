LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More COVID-19 vaccine doses are arriving in the state, and more are being distributed this weekend.

Over a million doses have now been received.

Around 59 percent of the available doses have been given to the public.

There are 327 new cases that have been reported today, with 14 more deaths.

345 Arkansans remain hospitalized with COVID-19, and 75 patients are on ventilators.