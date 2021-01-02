Coronavirus in Arkansas: 2,000 new cases, record number of hospitalizations reported Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2,000 Arkansans have been added to the lists of those who have contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic.

That is a combination of 1,167 confirmed and 182 probable cases.

There have been 18 more deaths related to the disease.

The Arkansas Health Department reports 3,729 total deaths have occurred in Arkansas due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

3,121 of those deaths are confirmed, the other 608 are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths.

203,701 Arkansans are considered recovered.

There are now 23,986 active cases in the state.

1,216 people are hospitalized statewide, that is 31 more than yesterday’s number, and the highest number of hospitalized Arkansans so far during the pandemic.

197 people are on ventilators.

“The reduced number of new cases is partly because of lower testing yesterday. 40% of the new cases are coming from 5 counties, but the virus is active in every county. So, let’s all be careful and safe as we start the week.” Governor Hutchinson on Twitter