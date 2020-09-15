Coronavirus in Arkansas: 139 probable deaths added to state data

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas is adding 139 probable deaths due to COVID-19 to its data, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday.

Hutchinson said the 139 deaths will be characterized as “probable” tests as determined by the Arkansas Department of Health.

“Just like in our testing, where we had our PCR test and then we went to our antigen test that added those probable cases, the same thing is happening to our deaths,” Hutchinson said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a probable COVID-19 case or death is defined as:

The probable deaths will be listed separately from the PCR-confirmed deaths, Hutchinson said.

LATEST POSTS: