Coronavirus in Ark.: Nearly 100,000 total cases, over 1,700 deaths

UPDATE: Sunday, October 18

LITTLE ROCK – There are an additional 644 cases added to the COVID-19 cumulative total today, that is made up of 529 new confirmed cases, and 115 probable cases.

There were an addition 20 deaths.

UPDATE: Saturday, October 17

LITTLE ROCK – There are an additional 883 cases added to the COVID-19 cumulative total today, that is made up of 710 new confirmed cases, and 173 probable cases.

19 more confirmed deaths have been added.

1,684 Arkansans have died from COVID-19 since March, of those, 151 are listed as probable cases.

Hospitalizations are down 14 from yesterday, at 576.

94 people are on ventilators in the state being treated for COVID-19 related breathing trouble.

There are currently 8,810 active cases.

87,920 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Friday, October 16

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,015 new cases making it a total of 97,539 cases.

20 new deaths added today for a total of 1,665

UPDATE: Thursday, October 15

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,278 new cases making it a total of 96,524 cases.

11 new deaths added today for a total of 1,645

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 83

Benton, 76

Washington, 65

Craighead, 61

Sebastian, 55

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“I expected the number of new cases to increase as we enter the last part of the week. This has been the pattern, but the cases reported today set a new record high. Our increased testing efforts allow us to find cases already present and react to them. Each one of us must be proactive in our individual efforts to help slow the spread of this virus.”

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a news conference Wednesday there are an additional 1,079 total COVID-19 within the past 24 hours. This includes 884 positive PCR tests and 195 new probable cases.

Governor Hutchinson said the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas due to the coronavirus decreased by 18 to 587.

According to Hutchinson, an additional 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. That brings the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,484.















The governor said 7,141 PCR tests and a new record of 1,946 antigen tests were completed Tuesday.

According to state officials, 127,432 PCR tests and 14,729 antigen tests have been completed in Arkansas as of Tuesday.

Governor Hutchinson said the state is on target to complete a new goal for monthly testing. Hutchinson said if testing continues to go at this rate, it will exceed 250,000 tests this month in Arkansas.

Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero, there are 11 counties with over 20 cases. Those counties are Craighead County (66), Pulaski County (56), Benton County (42), Washington County (42), Greene County (26), Pope County (25), Garland County (24), Poinsett County (24), Faulkner County (23), Lawrence County (22) and Mississippi County (21).

On Wednesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced plans Wednesday afternoon for the distribution of Abbott BinaxNOW Rapid COVID-19 Tests.

UPDATE: Tuesday, October 13

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there are 680 additional COVID-19 cases in Arkansas as of Tuesday afternoon. This includes 481 positive PCR tests, which are considered confirmed cases, and 199 positive antigen tests, which are considered probable cases.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said the counties with the highest number of new cases are Pulaski County (56), Benton County (44), Craighead County (32), Lonoke County (24) and Garland County (22).

According to Hutchinson, 24 additional people have died due to the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths among confirmed cases in Arkansas to 1,462.

According to Dr. Dillaha, five of the deaths announced Tuesday were in nursing homes.

The governor said hospitalizations in Arkansas due to the coronavirus dropped by three Tuesday to 605.

UPDATE: Monday, October 12

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 654 new cases, making the total 93,487 cases.

608 are hospitalized, which is up 32 from Sunday,

17 deaths added today for a total of 1,586;

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 80

Washington, 57

Sebastian, 33

Craighead, 32

Benton, 27

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Our hospitalizations continue to be at a high level. This puts stress on our healthcare workers. While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system. This is why we need to work together to reduce our cases and reduce our hospitalizations.”

UPDATE: Sunday, October 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Officials with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) say as of Sunday evening there are an additional 613 total COVID-19 cases and 17 total deaths.

The 613 total COVID-19 cases added Sunday include 554 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases.

The 17 total COVID-19 deaths added Sunday include 16 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1 probable COVID-19 death.

As of Sunday, there are 576 people hospitalized around the state due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

Ninety-nine people are currently on ventilators in Arkansas due to the virus, ADH officials say.

The counties with the most newly-added cases are Pulaski County (96), Crawford County (29), Craighead County (25), Washington County (23) and Benton County (21).

ADH officials say 9,245 PCR tests and 450 antigen tests were completed Saturday.

UPDATE: Saturday, October 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state has added an additional 908 cases of COVID-19 to the total.

That is a combination of 788 confirmed and 120 probable cases.

There are 7,735 combined active cases.

An additional 20 confirmed deaths and 2 probable deaths have been reported.

Hospitalizations are down 3 from yesterday’s record number, now there are 554 Arkansans being treated in the hospital for COVID-19.

98 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in the state, down 3 from yesterday’s number.

Pulaski County has the most new cases, with 81, followed by Washington County with 56 cases, and Craighead with 51.

UPDATE: Friday, October 9

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,167 new cases making the total 91,312 cases. There are 560 hospitalized, which is up 13 from Thursday and a record number of highest hospitalizations in Arkansas. 27 deaths were added today for a total of 1,530;

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 77

Washington, 76

Craighead, 74

Sebastian, 49

Benton, 47

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Yesterday was another record day of testing with almost 14,000 total tests performed. Our new cases continue to be too high. As we all go about our weekend, let’s make sure to wear a mask and keep our distance. We are constantly reminded of how serious this virus is and how easily it can spread.”

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,265 new cases making a total of 90,145 cases. There were 21 deaths added today for a total of 1,503

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases:

Pulaski, 84

Washington, 61

Sebastian, 60

Craighead, 51

Benton, 48

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“We continue to see high levels of community spread across Arkansas. While I see so many Arkansans doing the right thing by wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and avoiding large gatherings, I know that it will take everyone working together to defeat this virus.”

UPDATE: Wednesday, October 7

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 684 new cases making the total 84,914 cases.

There were 16 new deaths added today, 1,337.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases:

Craighead, 60

Pulaski, 57

Jefferson, 44

Washington, 26

Sebastian, 23

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“There seems to be a pattern of increased cases toward the latter part of the week as so many go in for testing after a weekend. If the trend holds, cases may go up again toward the end of the week and then decline from there. Regardless, we are hoping to keep the peak this week lower than last week. Everyone do your part.”

UPDATE: Tuesday, October 6

Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 662 new cases making the total 84,203 cases.

They also reported 22 news deaths making the total 1,321.

UPDATE: Monday, October 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 417 new cases making the total 83,698 cases.

They also reported 21 news deaths making the total 1,299.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are :

Pulaski, 58

Washington, 34

Sebastian, 28

Craighead, 23

Benton, 15

Crawford, 15

Faulkner, 15

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today we are reminded that more cases leads to increased hospitalizations. The number of hospitalized is too high. While it is manageable, it’s important to slow the spread of this virus to keep people out of the hospital because of COVID-19.”

UPDATE

Sunday, October 4

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 488 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas that have been added since Saturday’s update from the Arkansas Department of Health.

That includes 455 confirmed cases, and 33 probable cases.

There have been 18 more confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,278 people have been confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, according to ADH.

28 more people have been hospitalized, bringing that number to 509.

The ADH says 75,615 people have recovered from the illness.

UPDATE

Saturday, October 3

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reported 542 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Saturday.

This brings the states total to 82,851 cases with 1,260 deaths.

UPDATE-Thursday, October 1.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,124 new cases. 7,244 of those cases are active. There have been 485 hospitalized, which is down 5 from Wednesday. There are 92 on ventilators, which is down by 1 from Wednesday. There have been an additional 15 deaths adding a total of 1,384. There have been 76,734 recoveries.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 79; Washington, 77; Benton, 55; Craighead, 40; and Sebastian, 37.

Governor Hutchinson released a statement regarding the COVID numbers.

“I never like the increase in cases, but I am encouraged by fewer hospitalized, the increased testing and the decline of active cases in K-12 and colleges. There were over 12,000 PCR and antigen tests yesterday, which is a record for our daily reporting. This high testing volume is vital to our efforts to slow the spread of this virus. Remember, we all have to be disciplined and serious about COVID-19.”

UPDATE-Wednesday, September 31.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson provided today’s update on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 942 new cases; 7,009 active cases; 490 hospitalized, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

19 deaths added today for a total of 1,369.

A total of 83,697 cases; 73,007 recoveries; PCR tests, 8,184; antigen tests, 1,405.

The Health Department reported that the top counties for new cases are:

Pulaski, 51

Washington, 43

Craighead, 39

Benton, 28

Faulkner, 26

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today’s numbers show a continued decline in our 7-day positivity rate with consistently high testing numbers each day. We have administered over 1 million COVID-19 tests since March and we have the infrastructure and supplies to increase our capacity as needed.”

UPDATE (Tuesday, September 29)-

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are an additional 699 total COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, there have been 82,755 total COVID-19 cases and 1,350 total deaths.

According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, there were 482 COVID-19 cases confirmed by a PCR test and 217 probable cases due to a positive antigen test.

Out of the confirmed cases, Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said 476 are in communities and six are in prisons.

According to Dr. Romero, the counties with the most newly-reported cases are Washington County (65), Pulaski County (47), Sebastian County (33) and Benton County (31).

State officials say there have been 1,204 deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to Romero, all of the 21 deaths were from Monday and nine of the deaths were in nursing homes.

According to state officials, 490 people are hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, which is a decrease of six.

According to Dr. Romero, an additional 756 people were considered recovered.

Romero said since the pandemic began, there have been 80,003 confirmed cases in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Monday, September 28)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reported Monday there are 82,049 total COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the state.

Out of the total cases, 79,521 cases are confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,528 are probable cases.

Out of the total deaths, 1,183 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 146 deaths are among probable cases.

ADH says there are currently 7,142 active cases in the state.

UPDATE (Sunday, September 27)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reported Sunday there are 81,242 total COVID-19 cases and 1,308 deaths in the state.

Out of the total cases, 78,735 cases are confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,507 are probable cases.

Out of the total deaths, 1,160 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 148 deaths are among probable cases.

ADH says there are currently 7,327 active cases in the state.

According to ADH, 72,602 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Saturday, September 26)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reported 809 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Saturday.

This brings the states total to 74,286 cases with 1,048 deaths.

UPDATE (Friday, September 25)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to Governor Asa Hutchinson, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 897 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Friday.

Of the 897 new cases, 796 are confirmed and 101 are possible cases.

Of the 20 deaths announced Friday, 19 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one is a probable COVID-19 death.

This brings the state’s total to 79,946 cases and 1,266 deaths.

In a news release sent by the office of Governor Asa Hutchinson, there are 7,249 active cases of COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, there are 484 people hospitalized in Arkansas due to the virus, an increase of 27 from Thursday.

There are 95 people on ventilators due to the virus in Arkansas, which is a decrease of two from Thursday, according to ADH.

State officials say 69,521 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

According to the news release, 9,908 PCR tests and 1,810 were completed on Thursday.

Health officials say the top counties for new cases are Pulaski County (63), Washington County (47), Craighead County (43), Sebastian County (43) and Crawford County (42).

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers:

“Today we exceeded our September testing goal with over 200,000 tests performed this month. We will continue working to increase testing capacity across the state to help us identify COVID-19 cases and slow the spread of this virus. While our cases are down from yesterday, we cannot let our guard down. Let’s all do the right thing this weekend for the benefit of our family and friends.”

UPDATE (Thursday, September 24)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are now 76,676 confirmed cases and 1,097 confirmed deaths in the state of Arkansas.

There have been 1,030 more confirmed cases since Wednesday afternoon and 17 more deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Wednesday, September 23)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are now 75,646 confirmed cases and 1,080 confirmed deaths in the state of Arkansas.

There have been 874 more confirmed cases since Tuesday afternoon and 20 more deaths in Arkansas.

To see more click here.

UPDATE (Tuesday, September 22)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon during the weekly news briefing there are an additional 486 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 112 probable cases.

The 486 confirmed COVID-19 cases are positive PCR tests.

The 112 probable cases are due to 112 positive antigen tests.

According to Governor Hutchinson, there are 74,772 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

The governor announced on Tuesday an additional 12 people have died in Arkansas due to COVID-19, bringing the confirmed COVID-19 death toll in Arkansas to 1,060.

UPDATE (Monday, September 21)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 596 additional confirmed COVID cases with 15 new deaths from confirmed COVID cases on Monday.

This brings the states total to 74,286 cases with 1,048 deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, September 20)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 549 additional confirmed COVID cases with 0 new deaths from confirmed COVID cases on Sunday.

This brings the states total to 73,690 cases with 1,033 deaths.

UPDATE (Saturday, September 19)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 803 additional confirmed COVID cases with 8 new deaths from confirmed COVID cases on Saturday.

This brings the states total to 73,141 cases with 1,033 deaths.

UPDATE (Friday, September 18)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 724 additional confirmed COVID cases with 7 new deaths from confirmed COVID cases on Friday.

This brings the states total to 72,338 cases with 1,025 deaths.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 5,767 confirmed active cases.

The counites with the most newly confirmed cases are in Pulaski County (634), Faulkner County (253), Jefferson County (428), Benton County (283), Washington County (591), Sebastian County (273), and Craighead County with (317).

For a full report click here.

UPDATE (Thursday, September 17)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health tweeted Thursday there are an additional 883 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 71,614 confirmed cases and 1,018 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 5,726 confirmed active cases.

The counties with the most newly confirmed cases is Pulaski County (67), Sebastian County (60), Washington County (54), Benton County (34), Craighead County (32) and Jefferson County (32).

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has increased by two since Wednesday, which means there are 389 people hospitalized in Arkansas due to COVID-19, according to ADH.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 72 people in the state on ventilators due to COVID-19, an increase of seven.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 64,866 people have recovered from the virus.

There were 7,910 PCR tests completed Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement Thursday:

“The increased use of antigen point-of-care testing is encouraging. This shows our investment in point-of-care testing is helping address the new demand for rapid tests on our K-12 and college campuses. Today’s report includes almost 10,000 tests between the PCR tests and the antigen tests. Of course, this means we identified new cases, and this will allow our more than 770 contact tracers to do their work and reduce the spread of the virus. Right now, we are concentrating on identifying communities that have an increased level of spread and encouraging stricter compliance with our health guidelines.” Governor Asa Hutchinson

UPDATE (Wednesday, September 16)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Hutchinson said as of Wednesday afternoon, there are an additional 606 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 95 new probable cases. The 606 cases are positive PCR tests and the 95 probable cases are positive antigen tests.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 72,219 with 70,731 confirmed cases and 1,488 probable cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

As of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, ADH reports there have been 1,157 total COVID-19 deaths, with 1,010 of those confirmed and 147 considered probable deaths.

606 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard later today for more information, including a breakdown of antigen testing and probable cases: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/trfeCnRIH7 — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) September 16, 2020

UPDATE (Tuesday, September 15)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of Tuesday afternoon, there are an additional 676 confirmed cases due to positive PCR tests and 188 probable cases due to positive antigen tests.

Governor Hutchinson said there are 1,003 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which is an increase of 17 from Monday.

According to Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero, there are 70,125 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,232 total probable cases.

Hutchinson announced 139 new deaths will be added to the COVID deaths but will be listed as probable deaths. Dr. Mike Cima with the Arkansas Department of Health said the probable deaths mean the person had a positive antigen test but not a PCR test before they died, or COVID was listed as a contributing factor on the death certificate.

676 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard for more information, including a breakdown of antigen testing and probable cases: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/l0a4MQSfe4 — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) September 15, 2020

UPDATE (Monday, September 14)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Health tweeted Monday afternoon there are 399 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas and an additional 10 people have died from the virus.

According to the Department of Health, there are 69,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 986 deaths.

399 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard later today for more information, including a breakdown of antigen testing and probable cases: https://t.co/M5BsgcTx8M pic.twitter.com/54oWAC96xy — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) September 14, 2020

According to ADH, 381 of the new cases are in communities and 18 are in correctional facilities.

The Department of Health reports there are 5,719 active cases and 62,740 people have recovered from the virus.

The counties with the most new cases added Monday are Pulaski County (55), Craighead County (26), Jefferson County (25), Crawford County (22), Faulkner County (16), Sebastian County (16) and Stone County (16).

UPDATE (Sunday, September 13)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Sunday afternoon there are an additional 508 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 69,050 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 976 deaths.

UPDATE (Saturday, September 12)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday afternoon there are an additional 631 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 68,542 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 964 deaths.

UPDATE (Friday, September 11)-

MENA, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that the state has seen a new record high number of new cases.

According to Governor Hutchinson, there were 1,107 positive PCR tests and 78 positive antigen tests. That is a total of 1,185 positive tests.

Governor Hutchinson said 225 of the positive PCR tests came from the same lab and one-third of the cases were from last week.

Hutchinson announced Friday 13 additional people have died from the virus in Arkansas, bringing the total to 953.

UPDATE (Thursday, September 10)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon there are an additional 398 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

That brings the state’s total to 66,804 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 940 deaths.

UPDATE (Wednesday, September 9)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of Wednesday afternoon, there are an additional 11 deaths due to COVID-19 and 499 positive PCR and antigen tests.

According to Governor Hutchinson, the 499 new COVID-19 cases are a combination of 385 positive PCR tests and 114 positive antigen tests.

Hutchinson announced on September 2 antigen tests and antigen positives will be reported publicly and to the CDC.

That brings the state’s total to 66,406 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 928 deaths.

UPDATE (Tuesday, September 8)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 294 COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths. That brings the state’s total to 66,021 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths.

UPDATE (Monday, September 7)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday there are an additional 350 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 65,727 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 908 deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, September 6)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday there are an additional 687 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 65,377 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 894 deaths.

UPDATE (Saturday, September 5)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday there are an additional 515 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 64,690 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 882 deaths.

UPDATE (Wednesday, September 2)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon there are an additional 615 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 62,112 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 841 deaths.

UPDATE (Tuesday, September 1)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been an additional 273 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 61,497 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 814 deaths.

UPDATE (Monday, August 31)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson said as of Monday afternoon, there have been an additional 368 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 61,224 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 797 deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, August 30)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health announced Sunday there are an additional 478 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 60,856 total COVID-19 cases and 784 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Saturday, August 29)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health announced Saturday there are an additional 795 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 60,378 total COVID-19 cases and 772 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Friday, August 28)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Hutchinson announced Friday there are an additional 838 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 59,583 total COVID-19 cases and 756 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Thursday, August 27)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday there are 722 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. That brings the state’s total to 58,745 total COVID-19 cases and 739 deaths.

UPDATE (Wednesday, August 26)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 649 new cases and 21 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas at his daily press conference in Little Rock on Wednesday.

The statewide death toll due to coronavirus is now 732. Of the 21 deaths announced Wednesday, six occurred in nursing homes and one was from a correctional facility, according to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE (Tuesday, August 25)-

MALVERN, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon there are an additional 480 cases and 15 deaths. That brings the state’s total to 57,374 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 711 deaths.

UPDATE (Monday, August 24)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are an additional 320 cases and nine deaths as of Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. This brings the state’s total to 56,894 cumulative cases and 696 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Sunday, August 23)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are an additional 375 cases and 13 deaths as of Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. This brings the state’s total to 56,574 cumulative cases and 687 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Saturday, August 22)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are an additional 547 cases and 11 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. This brings the state’s total to 56,199 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 674 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Friday, August 21)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are an additional 887 cases and 22 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 55,652 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 663 deaths in the state.

That is an increase of 22 deaths in 24 hours; the biggest recorded number of deaths in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic.

UPDATE (Thursday, August 20)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are an additional 549 cases and 10 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 54,765 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 641 deaths in the state.

UPDATE (Wednesday, August 19)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 729 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That brings the state’s total to 54,216 total COVID-19 cases and 631 deaths.

UPDATE (Tuesday, August 18)-

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 410 new cases of the coronavirus and 16 additional deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That brings the state’s total to 53,487 total cases and 619 deaths.

UPDATE (Monday, August 17) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson reported today along with Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero that there are 412 new COVID-19 cases along with four new deaths making the totals 53,077 positive COVID-19 cases in the state with 603 deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, August 16) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 673 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 52,665 cases.

There are 599 total deaths, 1 less than yesterday.

The Arkansas Department of Health removed 1 death after it was found to be a false positive case of COVID-19. There were no new deaths added today.

UPDATE (Saturday, August 15) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 851 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 51,992 cases.

There are 600 total deaths.

You may notice the total number of cumulative cases have dropped since yesterday’s release of data.

The Arkansas Department of Health explained why there have been changes, related to updated information about prior cases:

“We have worked to validate our records, and have removed cases that were found to be out-of-state residents or duplicates. We have also corrected an issue that affected testing data from one private lab and added records that had been missing.”

– Arkansas Department of Health

UPDATE (Friday, August 14) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 626 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 52,392 cases.

There are 5 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 587 deaths.

UPDATE (Thursday , August 13) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 652 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 51,766 cases.

There are 9 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 582 deaths.

UPDATE (Wednesday, August 12) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 703 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 51,114 cases.

There are 7 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 573 deaths.

UPDATE (Tuesday, August 11) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 383 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 50,411 cases.

There are 11 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 566 deaths.

UPDATE (Monday, August 10) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 645 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 50,028 cases.

There are 11 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 555 deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, August 9) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has reported 572 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 49,383 cases.

There are 11 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 544 deaths.

UPDATE (Saturday, August 8)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson has reported 772 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 48,811 cases.

He says” “As we get closer to the start of school, it is more important than ever for each of us to do our part to slow the spread. Remember to wear a mask, and have a safe weekend.”

There are 14 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 535 deaths.

The full report for August 8 is below.

UPDATE (Friday, August 7)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 48,039 total COVID-19 cases and 521 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 1,011 cases and six deaths since Thursday.

UPDATE (Thursday, August 6)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 47,028 total COVID-19 cases and 515 deaths in the state, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Josè Romero. That is an increase of 735 cases and seven deaths since Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, August 5)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 46,293 total COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 912 cases and 18 deaths from Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, August 4)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 45,381 total COVID-19 cases and 490 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 784 cases and 15 deaths since Monday.

UPDATE (Monday, August 3)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 44,597 total COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 787 new cases and 11 deaths since Sunday.

UPDATE (Sunday, August 2)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 43,810 total COVID-19 cases and 464 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That is an increase of 637 new cases and 6 deaths since Saturday.

15 more cases were hospitalized bringing the total to 515 patients hospitalized.

UPDATE (Saturday, August 1)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 43,173 total COVID-19 cases and 458 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That is an increase of 662 new cases and 5 deaths since Friday.

UPDATE (Friday, July 31)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 42,511 total COVID-19 cases and 453 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 752 new cases and 11 deaths since Thursday.

UPDATE (Thursday, July 30)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 41,759 total COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths in Arkansas. That’s an increase of 791 cases and eight deaths since Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, July 29)

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 40,968 total COVID-19 cases and 434 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 787 cases and six deaths from Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 28)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 40,181 total COVID-19 cases and 428 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 734 cases and 20 deaths from Monday.

UPDATE (Monday, July 27)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 39,447 total COVID-19 cases with 408 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

This is an increase of 824 cases and seven deaths since Sunday.

UPDATE (Sunday, July 26)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 38,623 total COVID-19 cases with 401 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

This is an increase of 642 cases and two deaths since Saturday.

UPDATE (Saturday, July 25)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 37,981 total COVID-19 cases with 399 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

This is an increase of 732 cases and five deaths since the news conference Friday.

UPDATE (Friday, July 24)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 37,249 total COVID-19 cases with 394 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

This is an increase of 990 cases and eight deaths since the news conference Thursday.

UPDATE (Thursday, July 23)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 36,259 total COVID-19 cases with 386 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

This is an increase of 1,013 cases and six deaths since the news conference Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, July 22)-

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 35,246 total COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths, according to state officials. That is an increase of 591 new cases and six deaths from Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 21)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 34,655 total COVID-19 cases and 374 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 728 new cases and 11 deaths since Monday’s news conference.

UPDATE (Monday, July 20)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday, there are 33,927 total COVID-19 cases and 363 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

That is an increase of 699 cases and six new deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, July 19)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday, there are 33,228 total COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

That is an increase of 695 cases.

UPDATE (Saturday, July 18)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 32,533 total COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health

That is an increase of 771 cases and 4 deaths.

UPDATE (Friday, July 17)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 31,762 total COVID-19 cases and 353 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 648 cases and 12 deaths.

UPDATE (Thursday, July 16)-

CONWAY, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 31,114 total COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 817 cases and six deaths.

UPDATE (Wednesday, July 15)-

CONWAY, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 30,297 total COVID-19 cases and 335 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 564 cases and four deaths.

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 14)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 29,733 total COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 794 cases and eight deaths from Monday.

UPDATE (Monday, July 13)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 28,939 total COVID-19 cases and 323 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

This is an increase of 572 cases and two deaths from Sunday.

UPDATE (Sunday, July 12)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday evening, there are 28,367 total COVID-19 cases and 321 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

That is an increase of 503 cases and two deaths from Saturday.

UPDATE (Saturday, July 11)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Saturday afternoon, there are 27,864 total COVID-19 cases and 319 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health

That is an increase of 1,061 cases. The biggest one day jump we have seen in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Department of Health later updated the total deaths to 319, adding six new deaths from Friday to Saturday.

UPDATE (Friday, July 10)-

DE QUEEN, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 26,803 total COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 751 cases and four deaths from Thursday.

UPDATE (Thursday, July 9)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 26,052 total COVID-19 cases and 309 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 806 cases and four deaths from Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, July 8)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 25,246 total COVID-19 cases and 305 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 734 cases and four deaths from Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, July 7)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 24,512 total COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 259 cases from Monday. There have also been 32 new hospitalizations since Monday, and 9 new deaths.

UPDATE (Monday, July 6)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 24,253 total COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 439 cases and five deaths from Sunday.

UPDATE: (Sunday, July 5)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state has added an additional 605 positive tests for a total of 23,814 COVID-19 cases since the start of the epidemic.

325 Arkansans are currently hospitalized, with 75 on ventilators.

There have been 287 deaths in the state from COVID-19.

UPDATE:(Saturday, July 4, 2:20 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday, there are 23,209 total COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Friday, July 3. 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday, there are 22,622 total COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 547 cases and two deaths from Thursday.

UPDATE (Thursday, July 2, 1:52 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 22,075 total COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. That is an increase of 878 cases and two deaths from Wednesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said this is the largest case increase in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Wednesday, July 1, 1:38 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 21,197 total COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 420 new cases and seven deaths from Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 30, 1:44 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 20,777 total COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths in Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 520 cases and five deaths from Monday.

UPDATE: (Monday, June 29, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 20,257 total COVID-19 cases and 265 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

UPDATE (Sunday, June 28, 7:17 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 5,918 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

In all, 19,818 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Arkansas.

There have been 264 deaths in Arkansas due to the virus.

That is an increase of 508 cases and five deaths since Saturday.

According to ADH, 13,636 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

UPDATE (Saturday, June 27, 6:45 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 5,781 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. In all, 19,310 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. There have been 259 deaths. That is up an additional 10 since Friday. 13,270 have recovered

UPDATE (Friday, June 26, 4:14 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 18,740 total COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

UPDATE (Thursday, June 25, 1:51 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 18,062 total COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 687 cases and two deaths since Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, June 24, 1:37 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 17,375 total COVID-19 cases and 240 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 697 cases and three deaths since Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 23, 1:40 p.m.)-

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 16,678 total COVID-19 cases and 237 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 595 cases and 10 deaths since Monday.

UPDATE: (Monday, June 22, 1:48 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 16,083 total COVID-19 cases and 227 deaths in the state, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith.

That’s an increase of 522 cases and two deaths.

UPDATE:(Sunday June 21, 6:45 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the COVID-19 numbers. There have now been a total of 15,561 positive cases in Arkansas. That is an addition 419 positive tests since Saturday’s update. There has been one additional death, bringing that total to 225. An additional 374 recoveries are listed, for a total of 10,456 Arkansans who have had COVID-19 but are now free of the virus.

UPDATE: (Saturday June 20, 6:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health shows 511 new COVID-19 cases in the state. There are now 15,142 total positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. There were also 10 additional deaths reported.

UPDATE (Friday, June 19, 1:58 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday, there are 14,631 total COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths in the state, according to state officials.

That is an increase of 703 new cases and six deaths from Thursday.

UPDATE (Thursday, June 18, 3:02 p.m.)

FORT SMITH, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 13,928 total COVID-19 cases and 208 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 322 cases and 11 deaths from Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, June 17, 2:16 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced as of Wednesday afternoon, there are 13,606 total COVID-19 cases and 197 deaths in Arkansas.

That is an increase of 415 cases and nine deaths from Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 16, 1:38 p.m.)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 13,191 total COVID-19 cases and 188 deaths in Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 274 cases and six deaths from Monday.

UPDATE (Monday, June 15, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 12,917 total COVID-19 cases and 182 deaths in the state, according to Governor Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 416 cases and three new deaths.

UPDATE (Sunday, June 14, 2:50 p.m.)

This is the biggest jump in cases in one day for Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 12,501 total COVID-19 cases and 179 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE (Friday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 11,547 total COVID-19 cases and 176 deaths in the state, according to Governor Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 731 cases and five deaths.

This is the biggest jump in cases in one day for Arkansas.

UPDATE (Thursday, June 11, 2:07 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 10,816 total COVID-19 cases and 171 deaths in the state, according to Governor Hutchinson. That’s an increase of 448 cases and six deaths since Wednesday.

UPDATE (Wednesday, June 10, 2:07 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 10,368 total COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 288 cases and four deaths since Tuesday.

UPDATE (Tuesday, June 9, 1:47 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 10,080 total COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 340 cases and six deaths from Monday.

UPDATE (Monday, June 8, 1:39 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 9,740 total COVID-19 cases and 155 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 314 cases and one death from Sunday.

UPDATE (Sunday, June 7, 4:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed there are 9,426 total cases and 154 deaths in the state of Arkansas.

UPDATE (Saturday, June, 6, 4:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed there are 9,101 total cases and 154 deaths in the state of Arkansas.

Update (Friday, June 5, 1:45 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 8,651 total cases and 152 deaths in Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, June 4, 1:37 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 8,425 total COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 358 cases and nine deaths.

Update (Wednesday, June 3, 1:47 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 8,067 total COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in Arkansas, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 249 cases and six deaths.

Update (Tuesday, June 2, 1:46 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson announced the largest 24-hour increase of community cases in Arkansas.

As of Tuesday, there are 7,818 total cases and 136 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 375 cases and three deaths from Monday.

Update (Monday, June 1, 1:20 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 7,443 total coronavirus cases and 133 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Monday, June 1, 8:31 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 7,253 total coronavirus cases and 133 deaths in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Out of the total cases, 1,845 are considered active cases, according to ADH.

The Department of Health says on their website 5,275 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Update (Saturday, May 30, 2:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 7,013 total cases and 133 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Friday, May 29 1:51 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 6,777 total cases and 132 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 28, 1:51 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday, there are 6,538 total cases and 125 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Wednesday, May 27, 1:43 p.m.)

JONESBORO, Ark.- As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 6,277 total cases and 120 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Tuesday, May 26, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 6,180 total cases and 119 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Monday, May 25, 4:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 6,029 total cases and 117 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Of the total number of cases, 1,663 are considered active cases, according to the ADH website.

According to ADH, 4,249 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Update (Sunday, May 24, 2:20 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 5,922 total cases and 116 deaths in the state, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Saturday, May 23, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 5,775 total cases and 115 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Friday, May 22, 1:46 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 5,612 total cases and 113 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 21, 3:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today the Governor announced 455 new cases bringing the total to 5,458. The update today also included 2 new deaths bringing that total to 110.

The Governor mentioned that due to the jump they want to do contact tracing and understand if it could be a new outbreak or just a reflection of increased testing.

Update (Wednesday, May 20, 11:25 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Wednesday morning, there are 5,003 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 107 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

There are currently 1,044 active cases, according to the ADH website.

According to ADH, 3,852 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

Update (Tuesday, May 19, 2:22 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 4,923 cumulative cases and 102 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson

Update (Monday, May 18, 2:22 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Monday afternoon, there are 4,813 cumulative cases and 100 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Governor Asa Hutchinson also announced that bars in restaurants may open May 19 and stand alone bars may open May 26.

Update (Sunday, May 17, 2:22 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Sunday afternoon, there are 4,759 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Saturday, May 16, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Saturday afternoon, there are 4,578 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Friday, May 15, 1:45 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Friday afternoon, there are 4,463 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 14, 1:52 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 4,366 cumulative cases and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Wednesday, May 13, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,236 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are also one new deaths which makes the total 97 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Tuesday, May 12, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,164 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are also one new deaths which makes the total 95 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, May 11, 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,043 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There are also three new deaths which makes the total 94 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Sunday, May 10, 4:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 4,012 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE (Saturday, May 9, 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,984 confirmed coronavirus cases according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

There are also two new deaths which makes the total 90 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Friday, May 8, 1:50 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,747 confirmed coronavirus cases according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Update (Thursday, May 7, 7:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,694 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, May 7, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,665 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have also been 1 more deaths bringing the total to 88 deaths according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, May 6, 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 3,611 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have also been 2 more deaths bringing the total to 87 deaths according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, May 6, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday afternoon that there are 3,568 coronavirus cases in the state and 85 deaths.

Update (Wednesday, May 6, 8:56 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,525 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 2,091 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Eighty-three people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

According to the Department of Health, 56,431 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 52,906 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Tuesday, May 5, 1:37 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,496 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

State officials announced Tuesday afternoon 83 people had died due to the virus in Arkansas.

Update (Tuesday, May 5, 10:12 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,469 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

State officials announced Monday afternoon 81 people had died due to the virus in Arkansas.

According to the ADH website as of Tuesday morning, 2,041 people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, 54,608 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 51,139 returning with a negative result.

Update (Monday, May 4) 3:10 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,458 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the state officials.

Update (Monday, May 4)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,431 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 1,999 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Seventy-six people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

The Arkansas Department of Health says 52,890 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 49,459 of those with a negative result.

Update (Saturday, May 2, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson reports there are 3,372 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. 73 people have died which is an increase of nine since yesterday.

Update (Friday, May 1, 1:38 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,321 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Thursday, April 30, 9:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,281 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Thursday, April 30, 9:40 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,255 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 1,286 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

61 people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

According to the ADH website, 48,128 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 44,918 returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 29, 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health confirms 3,207 confirmed coronavirus cases with no new deaths.

Update (Wednesday , April 29, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson reports there are 3,192 cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. 59 people have died.

Update (Tuesday, April 28, 7:10 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has now confirmed 3,127 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There were 5 new deaths reported today bringing the total to 57 deaths.

Update (Monday, April 28, 2:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday during a press conference that there are 3,111 cases of the coronavirus with 52 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, April 27, 7:15 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has now confirmed 3,069 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas.

There was also one additional death reported, bringing the total to 51 deaths from the virus.

Update (Monday, April 27, 12:52 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday during a press conference that there are 3,017 cases of the coronavirus with 50 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Sunday, April 26, 8:10 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 3,001 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in state as of Sunday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 987 people have recovered from the virus.

Fifty people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

According to ADH, 39,551 people have been tested for the virus, with 36,550 returning with a negative result.

Update (Sunday, April 26, 11:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,938 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Saturday, April 25, 8:15 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,909 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health .

Update (Saturday, April 25, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Saturday afternoon that there are 2,830 cases of the coronavirus and 49 deaths in the state.

Update (Friday, April 24, 6:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday evening that there are 2,810 cases of the coronavirus and 47 deaths in the state.

Update (Friday, April 24, 1:43 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that there are 2,741 cases of the coronavirus and 46 deaths in the state.

Update (Friday, April 24, 9:18 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,606 cumulative cases of the coronavirus as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 929 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-five people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

Lincoln (631), Pulaski (428), Crittenden (159), Jefferson (143) and Garland (109) counties have the most reported cases.

According to ADH, 35,443 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas with 32,837 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Thursday, April 23, 6:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday night there are 2,599 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas with 45 deaths, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, April 23, 1:38 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday afternoon that there are 2,465 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas with 45 deaths.

Update (Thursday, April 23, 9:10 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,438 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 898 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-four people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

Lincoln (524), Pulaski (422), Crittenden (149), Jefferson (136) and Garland (109) counties currently have the most positive cases, according to the ADH website.

According to the Department of Health, 31,563 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 29,125 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,392 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 893 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-four people have died from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

Update (Wednesday, April 22, 8:50 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 2,262 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 849 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-three people have died from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Lincoln (443), Pulaski (400), Crittenden (147), Jefferson (135) and Garland (109) counties.

According to the ADH website, 29,057 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 26,795 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE ( Tuesday, April 21, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Tuesday afternoon that there were 2,227 cases of the coronavirus with 43 deaths in Arkansas.

262 of these cases were from the Cummins Correctional facility.

Update (Tuesday, April 21, 9:31 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are currently 1,990 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 799 people have recovered from the virus.

Forty-two people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

Pulaski (390), Lincoln (258), Crittenden (145), Jefferson (126), and Garland (109) counties currently have the most cases, according to ADH.

The Department of Health says 27,204 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 25,214 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 20, 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Monday afternoon that there were 1,971 cases of the coronavirus with 42 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 20, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that there were 1,923 cases of the coronavirus with 42 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Monday, April 20, 9:05 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,853 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) website.

According to the ADH website, 738 people have recovered from the virus in Arkansas.

Forty-one people have died due to complications from the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

According to ADH, the counties that have the most cases are Pulaski (384), Lincoln (165), Crittenden (141), Jefferson (119) and Garland (107) counties.

The Department of Health reports 26,483 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 24,630 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Sunday, April 19, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that there were 1,781 cases of the coronavirus with 40 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Sunday, April 19, 12:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,777 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Saturday, April 18, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that there were 1,739 cases of the coronavirus with 38 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Friday, April 17, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Friday afternoon that there were 1,695 cases of the coronavirus with 37 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Thursday, April 16, 1:41 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a news conference Thursday afternoon that there were 1,620 cases of the coronavirus with 37 deaths in Arkansas.

Update (Thursday, April 16, 8:15 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,599 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to ADH, 509 people have recovered from the virus.

Thirty-four people in the state have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (353), Crittenden (122), Jefferson (107) and Garland (105) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 22,289 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 20.690 of those tests being negative.

Update (Wednesday, April 15, 1:40 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday during a news conference that there are 1,569 cases, with 33 deaths in the state.

Update (Wednesday, April 15, 9:07 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,562 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Arkansas is 487, according to the ADH website.

Thirty-two people have died due to complications from the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (341), Crittenden (121), Jefferson (106) and Garland (103) counties.

According to the ADH website, 21,800 Arkansans have been tested for the virus, with 20,238 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Tuesday, April 14)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,498 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Thirty-two people have died due to coronavirus according to the (ADH)

Update (Tuesday, April 14, 9:05 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,480 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 427 people have recovered from the virus.

Thirty people have died in Arkansas due to complications from the virus, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (288), Crittenden (115), Jefferson (104) and Garland (102) counties.

According to the ADH website, 21,131 people have been tested in the state, with 19,651 of those tests being negative for the virus.

Update (Monday, April 13, 7:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,475 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Update (Monday, April 13, 9:08 a.m.)

UPDATE: Monday, April 13, 2020 (3:25 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,410 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,398 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 376 people have recovered.

Twenty-nine people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (270), Crittenden (101), Garland (99) and Jefferson (98) counties.

According to ADH, 20,792 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 19,394 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Monday, April 13, 8:24 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 1,280 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 367 people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-seven people have died due to complications from the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (256), Jefferson (95), Crittenden (93) and Garland (81) counties.

According to ADH, 19,722 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 18,442 of those tests being negative.

Update (Sunday, April 12, 9:30 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has announced 1,277 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Sunday morning

The death toll is now up to 27 as well according to the ADH.

Update (Saturday, Arpil 11, 10:15 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has announced 1,226 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Friday evening.

UPDATE (Friday, April 10, 5:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has announced 1,202 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arkansas as of Friday evening.

There was also one new death announced bringing the state’s total umber of deaths to 24.

UPDATE (Friday, April 10, 1:45 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that there were 1,171 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Friday afternoon.

There were also two new deaths announced Friday. That brings the state’s total number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 23.

UPDATE (Friday, April 10, 9:19 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 1,164 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 307 people have recovered from the virus.

Twenty-one people have died due to complications of the coronavirus in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

Pulaski (225), Jefferson (91) and Crittenden (86) counties currently have the most cases in the state.

According to ADH, 17,113 people have been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 15,949 tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Thursday, April 9, 7:00 p.m.)

There are now 1,146 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE: (Thursday, April 9, 3:11 p.m.)

There are now 1,119 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

They have also confirmed 21 total deaths in Arkansas linked to COVID-19.

UPDATE: (Thursday, April 9, 8:16 a.m.)

There are now 1,077 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 5:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday there were 1,071 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday there were 1,023 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday afternoon during the governor’s news conference.

UPDATE (Wednesday, April 8, 9:03 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 201 people have recovered from the virus.

The total number of deaths due to complications from the coronavirus in the state is 18, according to ADH.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (179) and Jefferson (78) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 14,530 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 13,530 of those tests being negative.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, April 7, 7:05 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 997 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7, 1:30 p.m.)-

There are now 946 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

They also confirmed two new deaths linked to COVID-19 which brings the total to 18 deaths in Arkansas.

UPDATE (Tuesday, April 7, 9:10 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 932 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 142 have recovered from the virus.

Sixteen people have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to ADH.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases with 171.

So far, 13,624 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 12,692 of the tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 7:25 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 927 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

139 people have recovered from the virus. There have also been 12,337 test that have come back as negative.

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 1:35 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

UPDATE: (Monday, April 6, 9:14 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 854 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 102 people have recovered from the virus.

Sixteen people have died due to complications from the virus in the state, according to ADH.

Pulaski County has the most cases in the state, with 162 confirmed cases in the county.

As of Monday morning, 12,824 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 11,970 of those results being negative.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 7:37 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 853 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Sunday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the ADH website, 100 people have recovered, but 16 people had died due to complications from the virus.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases with 161.

According to the website, 11,780 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 10,927 of those tests having a negative result.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 2:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 830 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

They also announced there are two new deaths confirmed bringing the total to 16 in Arkansas.

UPDATE: (Sunday April 5, 9:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 819 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update: (Saturday April 4, 2:24 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 743 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

They also announced there are two new deaths confirmed bringing the total to 14 in Arkansas.

Update (Friday April 3, 09:00 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 680 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Friday, April 3, 2:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The total number of cases of COVID-19 has moved up to 704 according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new deaths announced today keeping the total in Arkansas at 12.

Update (Thursday, April 2, 10:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now over 640 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Thursday, April 2 1:30 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now over 640 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 45 have recovered, but 12 have died due to complications from the virus.

Update (Thursday, April 2 8:51 a.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 625 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 45 have recovered, but 10 have died due to complications from the virus.

Most of the cases are in Pulaski County, which has 113 confirmed cases.

So far, 8,461 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 7,836 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Wednesday, April 1 8:00 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are now 624 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Update (Wednesday, April 1, 1:45 p.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 584 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 42 Arkansans have recovered, but 10 have died due to complications from the virus.

Update (Wednesday, April 1, 9:08 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 566 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 42 Arkansans have recovered, but eight have died due to complications from the virus.

Pulaski County has the most cases with 103 people having the virus.

According to the ADH website, 7,920 Arkansans have been tested for the virus, with 7,354 of those tests returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, March 31 6:35 p.m.) —

Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 564 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Tuesday, March 31 2:50 p.m.) — Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 523 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

One new death has been added as well which makes the total 8 deaths in Arkansas. There are also a total of 35 recoveries.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 30 6:40 p.m.) — Little Rock, Ark. — There are now 508 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

UPDATE: (Monday, March 30 2:15 p.m.) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 473 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH has also confirmed 1 new death which brings the total deaths to 7 in Arkansas

This death was a patient over 65 and the first nursing home death in Arkansas.

Update (Monday, March 30 8:16 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 449 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to an update on ADH’s website, 29 people have recovered, while six Arkansans have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (94), Cleburne (56), Benton (33), Faulkner (30), Jefferson (26) and Garland (26) counties.

As of Monday morning, 3,536 people had been tested for the virus in Arkansas, with 3,087 of those tests returning with negative results.

Update: (Sunday, March 29, 1:39 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 426 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Sunday afternoon, according to Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH has reported a new death linked to COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 deaths in Arkansas.

According to the ADH website, 28 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update: (Saturday, March 28, 1:42 p.m.)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 404 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Saturday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 23 people have recovered, but five people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

Update (Friday, March 27, 12:54 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 381 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (88), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (27), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,926 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,545 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Friday, March 27, 8:44 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 351 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Friday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, 19 people have recovered, but three people in the state have died due to complications of the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (46), Faulkner (24), Benton (23) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,884 people have tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas, with 1,533 of those tests returning with a negative result.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 5:05 p.m.):

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 349 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 335 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to ADH, 13 have recovered, but two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (83), Cleburne (47), Faulkner (24) and Jefferson (23) counties.

According to ADH, 1,839 people have been tested in the state, with 1,504 of those being negative.

Update (Thursday, March 26, 8:25 a.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 310 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,814 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,504 of those tests being negative.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 308 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 12 people have recovered. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the Department of Health, 1,777 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,469 of those tests being negative.

Update (March 25, 4:43 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 301 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to an update on the Arkansas Department of Health website around 4:43 p.m., 12 people have recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (79), Cleburne (41), Faulkner (23) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to ADH, 1,752 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,451 tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 12:30 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are now 280 positive cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the update to the website Wednesday afternoon, 11 people had recovered from the virus. Two people have died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (78), Cleburne (40), Faulkner (23), and Jefferson (22) counties.

As far as testing, 1,717 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,437 of those tests coming back negative.

Update (March 25, 9:03 a.m.)–

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose to 236, according to an update Wednesday morning from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, 10 people had recovered and two died due to complications from the virus.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (65), Cleburne (35) and Jefferson (22) counties.

According to the website, 1,286 people have been tested in Arkansas, with 1,050 returning with a negative result.

UPDATE: Tuesday, March 24 – 7:45 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 232 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH as of Tuesday evening.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 12:59 p.m.)-

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), there are 218 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the ADH website on 12:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1,165 people have been tested in the state, with 947 of those tests being negative.

ADH reports seven people have recovered, but have not reported a death in the state.

The Faulkner County Coroner’s Office says a 91-year-old man died at Conway Regional Medical Center Tuesday morning.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (64), Cleburne (32), and Jefferson (21) counties.

Update (Tuesday, March 24- 8:35 a.m.) –

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 206 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas as of Tuesday, March 24 at 8:35 a.m., according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

According to the Department of Health, seven people have met the recovery requirements.

There have been no deaths related to the virus in Arkansas, according to ADH.

The total of people tested in Arkansas is 1,153, with 947 tests having a negative result.

The counties with the most cases are Pulaski (63), Cleburne (28), and Jefferson (21) counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 201 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 197 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH. While the website does say “0 recoveries”, according to Dr. Smith, the secretary of ADH stated that five people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (61), Cleburne (27) and Jefferson (21).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 174 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 1,080 people have been tested in Arkansas. Of those tested, 906 came back negative.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (58), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, as of 9:43 a.m. Monday, 81 of the positive test results came from the Arkansas Department of Health Lab, and 84 came from commercial labs.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

In total, 959 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 791 of the tests having negative results.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (54), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:45 p.m. March 22.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 165.

You can visit the ADH website here.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:47 p.m.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

You can visit the ADH website here.