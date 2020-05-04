Governor Asa Hutchinson announces places of worship, larger venues can resume with restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials issued guidance effective Monday for places of worship and large outdoor venues.

Places of worship are allowed to resume in-person services with the following restrictions:

Online platforms strongly encouraged

Signs advise no entry if recent fever, symptoms or contact with positive patient

6-foot physical distancing except for family groups

Face coverings worn at all times inside by anyone over 10 years old

Worship leaders addressing congregation and performing singers may take off face mask

12-foot physical distance required at these times

Hand sanitizing stations at entrances

Meet and greet times moved outside as possible

Refreshments offered outdoors only

Lines for entry/exit monitored for distancing

No physical contact

Refrain from having people come forward to common altar rail for Holy Communion, blessing

No classes for youth or childcare

Sanitize common areas

Large outdoor venues, such as arenas, sports venues, race tracks, stadiums, amusement centers and fairgrounds, will also be allowed to resume starting Monday with the following restrictions:

12-foot distance between performers, audience

50 or fewer performers/players/contestants

Audience of 50 or fewer people

6 foot distancing in seating, except for family groups

Lines marked/monitored for distancing

Every other row should be unoccupied

Face covering required for anyone over 10 years old

If 12-foot distancing maintained from all others, no face covering required for performer/player/contestant

Signs should advise no entry if any symptoms or contact with positive patient

Hand sanitizer stations at all enterances/exits

Refreshments allowed, but no self-service

Facility including seating cleaned before/after each use

Large indoor venues, such as auditoriums, lecture halls, movie theaters, museums, arenas, sports venues, race tracks and bowling alleys will be allowed to resume operations starting May 18 with the following restrictions:

12-foot distance between performers, audience

50 or fewer performers/players/contestants

Audience of 50 or fewer people

6-foot distancing in seating, except for family groups

Lines marked/monitored for distancing

Every other row should be unoccupied

Face coverings required for anyone over 10 years old

If 12-foot distancing maintained from all others, no face covering required for performer/player/contestant

Signs should advise no entry if any symptoms or contact with patient

Hand sanitizer stations at all entrances/exits

Refreshments allowed, but no self-service

Facility including seating cleaned before/after each use

Dr. Smith said the indoor directive does not include casinos.

The governor said the delay with indoor facilites gives time for more guidance and specifics.

The governor said Monday the state just met the gating criteria for phase one, so we have to keep with social guidelines to prevent a resurgence.

Governor Hutchinson also announced Monday the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program will reopen for applications. It is now a $55 million grant program open to all industry sectors. Recipients of the grant could get $1,000 per full-time employee, with a cap of $100,000 per company. Fifteen percent is set aside for women and minority-owned businesses and 75 percent of the grant funding is set aside for businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The applications that were successfully submitted last week will still be considered. The website will open for new applications Tuesday, May 5. State officials say it’s a simple application process with a driver’s license, signed W-9 and certificate of good standing required.



The application website will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, to review submissions. The site will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., according to Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. To apply, visit www.ArkansasEDC.com/COVID19.

Preston also announced Monday the pandemic unemployment system is still being testing, but they’re getting ready to start the application process. Preston said more information should be released Monday afternoon.

Governor Hutchinson announced Monday there were 3,458 cases of the coronavirus in the state.

That is an increase of 27 cases from Sunday. According to state officials, this was one of the smallest increases in a long time.

Of the 27 additional cases, 14 were from prisons and 13 are from the community.

Governor Hutchinson said 1,629 tests were done Sunday.

State officials said the 91 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, which was down seven from Sunday.

Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said 16 people are on ventilators due to the virus.

Dr. Smith said of the total number of cases, 1,362 are considered to be active cases.

State officials announced Monday five additional people have died due to complications from the coronavirus in Arkansas, bringing the state’s death toll to 81.

According to Dr. Smith, 2,016 people have recovered from the virus.

State officials said Monday five inmates from Cummins have died. According to Dr. Smith, 873 have tested positive for the virus in the Cummins Unit.

Dexter Payne, Director of the Arkansas Department of Corrections, said Monday there have been changes to several units of how the inmate beds were aligned. Payne said this was to ensure the inmates were 6 feet apart. Payne said six inmates are in the hospital and two are on ventilators due to the virus. Payne said 1,931 inmates have been tested at the Cummins Unit. Payne also said the first group of inmates who tested positive have completed their observation, many without showing symptoms. Payne also said Monday there is a delay in food services because the Cummins staff have been tasked with taking food to individual inmates. Payne said each inmate is receiving three meals, but it’s just taking longer. Other units are helping Cummins with baked goods.

Dr. Smith said 45 nursing homes across the state have at least on case reported. Thirty-one nursing home residents have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to Smith. Smith says 245 residents and 147 staff have tested positive.

State officials say sports and summer sports activities will be announced mid to late May. According to state officials, kids can practice on ball fields as long as the directive is followed.