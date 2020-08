LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders gives an update on the COVID-19 response Friday afternoon.

There are an additional 887 cases and 22 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson. This brings the state’s total to 55,652 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 663 deaths in the state.

