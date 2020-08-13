Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson provided an update regarding Arkansas’ COVID-19 response on Thursday. (August 13)

Gov. Hutchinson gave Thursday’s update from the Governor’s Conference Room at the State Capitol.

Hutchinson reported 652 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Arkansas making the total 51,766 cases.

There are 9 more deaths reported from yesterday making the total 582 deaths and hospitalizations are down to 473.

Active cases of COVID-19 cases is now at 5,192.

Hutchinson said the state performed 5192 tests over the last 24 hours.

Dr. Jose Romero for the Arkansas Department of Health broke the numbers down further.

Out of the 652 new cases:

639 cases were from the community

13 were from the prison system

Dr. Romero also pointed out that 112 remain on ventilators.

The number of patients considered recovered from the virus by the ADH rose to 44,602.

Watch the full press conference from Thursday, August 13 in the video above.