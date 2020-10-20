Coronavirus in Ark. Gov. gives weekly update on COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced 844 new cases and 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas on Tuesday, October 20.

There are now 7159 cases statewide considered active by the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been 5439 PCR tests this month and 2429 antigen tests.

A total of 85,675 people in Arkansas have recovered. Since March, there have been a total of 100,441 cases.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 1728.

A total of 637 (+24) people are hospitalized and 101 (+2) are on ventilators.

The top counties reporting new cases today include: