Coronavirus in Ark.: ADH reports 1,000+ new cases, Gov. Hutchinson urges caution moving into Thanksgiving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,017 new cases today making a total of 146,190 cases.

There are currently 16,727 active cases in Arkansas according to the ADH, and 12 new hospitalizations making a record-high 974 hospitalized due to COVID-19

30 new deaths were added today for a total of 2,387 deaths.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases

Pulaski, 157

Washington, 75

Benton, 69

Sebastian, 57

Saline, 54

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: