Coronavirus in Ark.: ADH announces record-high deaths in 24-hour period, 1,308 new cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health announced a record 42 deaths were added today bringing the total to 2,225 deaths.

This is the most deaths for Arkansas in a 24 hour period due to COVID-19.

The ADH reported 1,308 new cases in a 24-hour period making the total number of cases 134,348.

Arkansas currently has 16,485 active cases and 861 hospitalized.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases:

Washington, 161

Pulaski, 130

Benton, 70

Sebastian, 64

Craighead, 63.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on today’s COVID-19 numbers: