Coronavirus aid bill takes shape

(NBC News) The federal government announced Tuesday a multi-billion dollar economic stimulus bill aimed at getting money to Americans who need it most amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.



It comes as cities and states continue to cancel public gatherings, concerned that some aren’t heeding urgent warnings to stay home and avoid possibly transmitting more cases of COVID-19.

“With this invisible enemy, we don’t want airlines going out of business. We don’t want people losing their jobs or not having money to live,” President Trump said while voicing his support for the bill.



Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is working with Congress to get emergency checks to citizens, and allowing them to defer tax payments until July.



“This is no fault to American workers, for medical reasons we are shutting down parts of this economy, and we’re going to use all the tools we have,” Mnuchin said.

Meanwhile, as hospitals gear up for an influx of patients, the administration is vowing the military will be there to help beef up their ability to deal with patients.

