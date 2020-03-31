Coronavirus: 3,500 dead as calls for increased testing grow

(NBC News) More than 3,500 Americans have now died of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Thirty states have issued stay-at-home orders affecting 250 million people, and temporary hospitals are being set up to handle the overflow of patients in New York, Seattle, Louisiana and other hard-hit areas.

Governors have also raised the alarm about a continued lack of testing in a call with President Trump, first reported by the New York Times and confirmed by NBC News.

The governor of Montana said that without kits from the Centers for Disease Control, his state was just one day away from being unable to test.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday his state is “flying blind.”

“We’re sort of guessing about where the outbreaks are, and about what the infection rate and the hospitalization rates are,” Hogan told CNN.

Health officials stress rapid testing is critical to get ahead of a disease that’s moving too quickly across the nation and the world.

